Any day that is celebrating pizza is a great day! Today is National Deep Dish Pizza Day!!!!!!!!

So in honor of this awesome day, here are some interesting stats from a recent survey on deep dish pizza:

1. Americans are very divided over which is better: New York-style thin crust or Chicago-style deep dish pizza. 51% say deep dish, 49% say thin crust.

2. And 2% of people have gotten into a, quote, “heated debate” over it.

3. Even if some people like thin crust more, it doesn’t mean they’re anti-deep dish. Only 12% of people say they don’t like it.

4. 2% of people say deep dish pizza shouldn’t count as pizza, it should count as a casserole.

5. And 4% of people say they’re pizza snobs.