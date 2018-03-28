Today is National Respect Your Cat Day.

According to a new survey of cat owners, we respect them a lot!!!

1. 64% say they’d rather spend a quiet night alone with their cat than their significant other.

2. 37% say their cat “gets them” better than most of their actual human friends . . . and 40% would rather spend time with their cat than those friends.

3. 80% think they understand their cat just from its different meows.

4. And one in five use their cat as an excuse to get out of doing things.

PS – This is a pic of the Jarvis’ family cat..“Little Kitty”.