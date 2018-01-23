Today is National Pie Day. A survey in honor of this very important and very real holiday asked people to name their favorite type of pie. And here are the results . . .
1. Apple, 19%.
2. Pumpkin, 17%.
3. Chocolate, 16%.
4. Pecan, 13%.
5. Cherry, 8%.
6. Lemon meringue, 6%.
7. Strawberry, 5%.
8. Blueberry, 4%.
The survey also found that if someone is serving pie, 44% buy it from a store . . . 30% buy the crust but make the filling . . . and 26% make it from scratch. If you’re feeling froggy and wanna make your own Apple Pie…Watch the video!!!