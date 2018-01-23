Today is National Pie Day. A survey in honor of this very important and very real holiday asked people to name their favorite type of pie. And here are the results . . .

1. Apple, 19%.

2. Pumpkin, 17%.

3. Chocolate, 16%.

4. Pecan, 13%.

5. Cherry, 8%.

6. Lemon meringue, 6%.

7. Strawberry, 5%.

8. Blueberry, 4%.

The survey also found that if someone is serving pie, 44% buy it from a store . . . 30% buy the crust but make the filling . . . and 26% make it from scratch. If you’re feeling froggy and wanna make your own Apple Pie…Watch the video!!!