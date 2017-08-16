Today’s Random Facts For Ya!!!

Here are some random facts for you . . .

1. The geographical center of North America is a town in North Dakota named . . . Center. And that name is just a coincidence.

2. The tradition of athletes growing their beards while their teams are in the playoffs started with the New York Islanders, during their Stanley Cup runs from 1980 through 1983.

3. The official state vegetable of Oklahoma is . . . the watermelon. The senator who proposed it says it comes from the cucumber family, so it should be classified as a vegetable, not a fruit. The National Watermelon Promotion Board says it’s both.

4. The record holder for most Grammys won is Sir Georg Solti. He’s a Hungarian-British conductor who conducted the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for 22 years and won 31 Grammys.

5. An average of 350 slices of pizza are sold in the U.S. every second.