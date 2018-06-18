Too Much Salt Can Be Bad For Your Marriage

The police in Brookfield, Wisconsin got a call a few weeks ago from a movie theater about a potential domestic situation between a husband and a wife.

Apparently, they ordered popcorn, and the wife secretly put salt on it. The husband hated extra salt, so when he figured out what his wife had done, he announced that their marriage was over.

He also used it as a metaphor for her doing things behind his back, like possibly having an affair.

He was so mad that he wanted to leave the theater, but she took his keys to keep him from driving away angry, and that’s when someone called the cops.

Fortunately, things never got physical, so nobody was arrested. There’s no word on whether they went through with the divorce, or if they managed to bounce back from this salt incident. Wonder how mad he would have been if she switched the pop, regular instead of diet?!?