Tooth Fairy Is A Cheap Fairy!!!

According to Delta Dental, with an annual survey called the Original Tooth Fairy Poll just came out. And even though the stock market soared last year, the average tooth payout dropped by about 11%.

The average amount of money kids got for each tooth was $4.13. That’s down from an all-time high of $4.66 in 2016.

Once again, kids in the western half of the country did best, raking in $4.85 a tooth, followed by the Northeast, $4.35; the South, $4.12; and the Midwest, just $3.44.

But the average price for a 1st tooth stayed pretty steady at $5.70. That’s down just 2 cents in the last year.

84% of parents say the Tooth Fairy visits their home, but 55% admit she’s missed at least one payment before.

She paid out a total of $271 million for lost teeth last year. Aside from money, the most common things she leaves are a toy, a letter, and a toothbrush.

(Delta Dental)