Top 10 and Bottom 10 New TV Shows!

Some new shows have caught on like wildfire this season. Others, not so much.

Here are the Top 10 highest– and lowest-rated new shows on broadcast TV:

(Are any of your favorite new shows on the list?)

The 10 Highest:

1. “This Is Us”, NBC

2. (tie) “Designated Survivor” (ABC)

2. (tie) and “24: Legacy” (Fox)

4. (tie) “Bull” (CBS),

4. (tie) “Kevin Can Wait” (CBS), and

4. (tie) “Lethal Weapon” (Fox)

7. (tie) “Timeless” (NBC),

7. (tie) “Hunted” (CBS),

7. (tie) “American Housewife” (ABC), and

7. (tie) “Speechless” (ABC)

The 10 Lowest:

1. “Ransom” (CBS)

2. Katherine Heigl’s legal drama “Doubt” (CBS)

3. (tie) “My Kitchen Rules” (Fox)

3. (tie) “Training Day” (CBS)

5. “Powerless” (NBC)

6. (tie) “The Exorcist” (Fox),

6. (tie) “Conviction” (ABC), and

6. (tie) “Emerald City” (NBC)

9. (tie) “The New Celebrity Apprentice” (NBC)

9. (tie) “APB” (Fox).