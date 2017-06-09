Top 10 Inventions Ever Created!!!

Some people say the printing press is the most important invention of all time. Once you could print thousands of copies of a book, more people could read it. So it was the first time you could spread information on a massive scale like that. But the printing press did NOT make the list in a new survey on the top inventions of all time. The survey was done in England though, so the TEABAG did.

Here are the top ten . . .

1. The wheel.

2. The refrigerator.

3. Modern sewage systems.

4. The plow (because it made farming so much easier.)

5. Penicillin.

6. The Internet.

7. Armor.

8. The light bulb.

9. The clock.

10. Teabags.