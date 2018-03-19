Top 10 Movies this Weekend

It’s been five weeks, and “Black Panther” is showing no sign of giving up the top spot at the box office. It was #1 again this weekend, with another $27 million.

Its U.S. total is now at $605.4 million, putting it at 7th place overall, not far behind “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”. Worldwide it’s made $1.2 BILLION, which puts it in 13th place.

“Black Panther” is also the first movie to top the box office for five weeks since “Avatar” in 2009. The last movie to do it before that was “The Sixth Sense” in 1999.

The new “Tomb Raider” opened with $23.5 million which was good enough for second place.

But the weekend’s big surprise was “I Can Only Imagine” . . . a faith-based movie that over-performed by coming in third with $17.1 million.

Here’s the Top 10 . . .

1. “Black Panther”, $27 million. Up to $605.4 million in its 5th week.

2. NEW: “Tomb Raider”, $23.5 million.

3. NEW: “I Can Only Imagine”, $17.1 million.

4. “A Wrinkle in Time”, $16.6 million. Up to $61.1 million in its 2nd week.

5. NEW: “Love, Simon”, $11.5 million.

6. “Game Night”, $5.6 million. Up to $54.2 million in its 4th week.

7. “Peter Rabbit”, $5.2 million. Up to $102.4 million in its 6th week.

8. “Strangers: Prey at Night”, $4.8 million. Up to $18.6 million in its 2nd week.

9. “Red Sparrow”, $4.5 million. Up to $39.6 million in its 3rd week.

10. “Death Wish”, $3.4 million. Up to $29.9 million in its 3rd week.