The Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight at Our Jobs
By Doug Dillon
|
May 19, 2017 @ 10:44 AM

The Top 10 Reasons We Gain Weight at Our Jobs

 

 

 

FULL STORY:  There’s NOTHING better than getting to shift the blame for gaining weight, so this is great.  A new survey found the top 10 reasons why your JOB makes you put on pounds.  See, it’s not your fault . . . it’s that damn job.

According to the survey, 45% of people say they’ve gained weight at their current job, and 10% have gained more than 20 pounds.  Here are the 10 reasons why . . .

1.  Sitting at a desk most of the day.  51% said this contributed to their weight gain.

2.  Too tired from work to exercise.  45% said it was a factor.

3.  Eating because of job stress, 38%.

4.  No time to exercise before or after work, 38%.

5.  Eating out all the time, 24%.

6.  Having to skip meals because of time, 19%.  (Not sure how that adds to weight gain . . . maybe it’s because you overeat later because you’re so hungry?)

7.  Celebrations at work, 18%.

8.  The office candy jar, 16%.

9.  Pressure to eat food your coworkers bring in, 8%.

10.  Happy hours, 4%.

 

 

Related Content

Hey Doc Write Me A Prescription ASAP
Friends Will Do Anything For Each Other
Our Favorite Thanksgiving Day Foods
Fake Toby Keith Fan Club?!?
Worst cars ever
Dance Battle – Wait Until Doug Dillon Gets H...
Comments