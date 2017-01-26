Tostitos can tell if you’re toasty.

Tostitos’ New Bags Have a Built-In Breathalyzer

 

If your friends aren’t responsible enough to tell you that you’re too drunk to drive, maybe your tortilla chips will be?

Tostitos is rolling out a new bag right now that has a built in BREATHALYZER.  You breathe into the sensor on the bag, and if it detects any alcohol on your breath, the design on the bag turns red and flashes a message that says “Don’t drink and drive.”

The bags are only going to be around for a limited time, but you should definitely try to get one for your Super Bowl party.

 

Related Content

The Kicks Country Morning Show talks to Garth Broo...
Check your Charity
How much would it cost to have a Griswold Christma...
Kicks Country Morning Show
Toot! Toot! = Scared Little Girl
Our Favorite Thanksgiving Day Foods
  • Comments

    Comments