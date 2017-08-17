Total Eclipse On A Boat!!!

Bonnie Tyler had a hit song in the ’80’s called “Total Eclipse of the Heart”. A BIG SONG!

And, Royal Caribbean is doing a “Total Eclipse Cruise”, and Bonnie will be on that boat on Monday to sing “Total Eclipse of the Heart” during the eclipse! She’ll be backed by Joe Jonas’ band, DNCE.

She says, quote, “It’s going to be so exciting. It doesn’t happen very often, does it?”

YouTube says views of the “Total Eclipse of the Heart” video have gone up in anticipation of the eclipse. The official video currently has more than 300 million views.