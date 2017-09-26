Totally Random Facts For A Terrific Tuesday!!!

1. Doc Martens were invented by a German doctor named Klaus Martens after he hurt his ankle skiing in 1945 and needed a more comfortable shoe to wear.

2. The underscore was originally added to the typewriter keyboard so people could underline words.

3. The five most common names in movie scripts are “DOCTOR” . . . “MOTHER” . . . “SAM” . . . “JACK” . . . and “PAUL.”

4. Nike’s “Just Do It” slogan is based on a murderer’s last words. Gary Gilmore killed two people in Utah and got the death penalty in 1976 . . . for his last words, he said, “Let’s do it.” And Nike admits their slogan was inspired by the quote.

5. Leonardo da Vinci struggled through his 20s and 30s, and didn’t get his “big break” and become famous until he did “The Last Supper” when he was 46.