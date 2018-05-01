Town Of Bluefield Is Building Something Big!!!

The town of Bluefield, Virginia held a press conference this afternoon at the town hall, to announce the plans for a brand new multi-use outdoor facility. In other words, they are going to build a new football stadium!!! Check out the PDF file at the bottom of this article to learn more. The location chosen will be directly behind Graham Middle School. The initial phase will include the building of the new stadium and is anticipated to hold 4000 fans. With notable teams the Graham G-Men, the Bluefield College Rams, and local youth football teams playing their home games there.

There are plans for the facility to be used for more than just football. The Bluefield, Virginia town manager Mike Watson hopes it will be utilized by the entire community. Uses such as walking in a safe well lit area, other sports such as soccer and women’s lacrosse, and even concerts and festivals.

The town hopes to begin construction and planning early in the spring of 2019. Watson did say if the stars align the entire process of construction should take 8 months.

Keep checking back for more details on this exciting story.

Blufield, VA Stadium Plans