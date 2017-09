Trace Adkins posted a Throwback Thursday photo yesterday where he’s in his Louisiana Tech football uniform. According to his Wikipedia page, he was a walk-on offensive lineman who left the team after his freshman year because of a knee injury…and never actually played in a game.

#Football season is here. This #TBT to Trace’s pigskin days seems like a good way to celebrate. pic.twitter.com/8LrxrNSSeh — Trace Adkins (@TraceAdkins) September 7, 2017