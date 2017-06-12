Trace Adkins Did What Naked?!?
By Joey Jarvis
|
Jun 12, 2017 @ 9:31 AM
04/05/2009 - Trace Adkins - 44th Annual Academy of Country Music Awards - Arrivals - MGM Grand Hotel - Las Vegas, NV. USA - Keywords: - False - - Photo Credit: Albert L. Ortega / PR Photos - Contact (1-866-551-7827)

It’s been several years since Trace Adkins has bragged about being naked in the studio before his surgery.  So I’d say we’re long overdue for a new story.  Trace was talking to the press before his CMA Fest show on Friday when he mentioned a very recent, very unique nude experience.

Quote, “I walked outside this morning in my boots, naked, and shot a woodpecker who was beating on the end of my house and woke me up.  I just ratted myself out, because that’s actually against the law to kill a woodpecker.  But, he woke me up.”

Trace killed it using a double barrel shotgun that he keeps next to his bed.  He said he walked outside, saw the bird . . . and then beat on the hood of his truck so it would fly away.  It did and that’s when he shot it.

 

Related Content

Is The Rock Running for POTUS in 2020!
He Got Squashed!
STAR WARS!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
How to wrap Christmas presents in 10 seconds!!!
Bluefield, VA Native Sarah Turner Wrote The Song F...
Country Music Loves What?!?
Comments