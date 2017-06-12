Trace Adkins Did What Naked?!?

It’s been several years since Trace Adkins has bragged about being naked in the studio before his surgery. So I’d say we’re long overdue for a new story. Trace was talking to the press before his CMA Fest show on Friday when he mentioned a very recent, very unique nude experience.

Quote, “I walked outside this morning in my boots, naked, and shot a woodpecker who was beating on the end of my house and woke me up. I just ratted myself out, because that’s actually against the law to kill a woodpecker. But, he woke me up.”

Trace killed it using a double barrel shotgun that he keeps next to his bed. He said he walked outside, saw the bird . . . and then beat on the hood of his truck so it would fly away. It did and that’s when he shot it.