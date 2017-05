A woman in London, England paid $15 for a costume jewelry ring at a flea market about 30 years ago. She liked how it looked, so she wore it all the time.

But earlier this year, a jeweler saw it and told her she should have it appraised because it looked real. So she took it to Sotheby’s, they checked it out and it turned out to be an actual diamond ring.

The “costume jewel” was actually a 26.67-carat diamond that’s worth approximately $450,000.

It’s going to be auctioned off on June 7th.