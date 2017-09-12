Troy Gentry’s Fatal Helicopter Ride Was A “Spur of the Moment” Decision

Turns out Troy Gentry’s helicopter ride was an impromptu, spur of the moment kind of thing. An NTSB investigator described it to “People” as a, “Would you like to go for a helicopter ride?”

That explains why Troy’s bandmate Eddie Montgomery was not with him. The concert was going to be AT the airport, and they had just arrived by bus when Troy accepted the invitation to go for a ride. So sad.

Meanwhile, the Grand Ole Opry will be celebrating Troy’s life with a public ceremony on Thursday at 12pm EST. It’ll be live streamed at Opry.com.