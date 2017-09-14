Troy Gentry’s Helicopter Crash Was Caused By A Throttle Malfunction

We know a little more about the helicopter crash that took Troy Gentry’s life last week. The NTSB put out their preliminary accident report and found that the pilot lost control because of a throttle malfunction.

He was an experienced pilot and did what he could…and that included stopping the engine and performing something called an “autorotation”…which is basically an attempt to glide the helicopter to the ground. Obviously, nothing worked.

Meanwhile, The Grand Ole Opry released the above video of Montgomery Gentry’s last performance there. It was on July 1st and they did “Where I Come From”.