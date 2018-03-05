TUNE IN: Graham G-Men VS Gate City Blue Devils
By Joey Jarvis
|
Mar 5, 2018 @ 3:19 PM

Kicks Country is proud to bring you a special broadcast – Graham G-Men Basketball VS Gate City Blue Devils. Tuesday 3/6 @ 7P. VHSL Class 2A State Semifinal – Tazewell Middle School. Winner moves on to the state championship game…Pre-game 6:45P tip at 7P…Can’t make it to the game…Listen on air 1063 & 1077, online at Kicks Country DOT Com…and with the Kicks Country App for your mobile device…

 

Thank you to our generous sponsors:

K & K / Lost Mine Arcade

Ramey Tazewell

Dr. Householder

Dales Chiropractic

Bland Street Auto

Bland Street Towing

Pacific Tan

Ramey Ford Princeton

Donnie Linkous

Town of Bluefield Virginia

