Two More Lady Antebellum Babies Are On The Way!

It’s always happy news when someone in the country community announces a pregnancy . . . so I guess this is double happy? Two different members of LADY ANTEBELLUM will be adding to their growing families.

Guitarist DAVE HAYWOOD and his wife Kelli are expecting their first daughter in December. Their son Cash will be three next month.

HILLARY SCOTT and her husband Chris Tyrrell are due in February. No word yet on the sex. They have one child. Their daughter Eisele is four.

Here’s what the band posted yesterday on Instagram, “Well, #BabyBellum round two is on the way. We’re thrilled to announce the Haywoods are welcoming a girl this December, and the Tyrrells are expecting in February 2018.”

They included a photo of the group’s current offspring: The previously mentioned Eisele and Cash . . . plus 18-month-old Ward. He’s the son of CHARLES KELLEY and his wife Cassie.