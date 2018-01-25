Update: Dundee Sequel Is Fake!!!

We have an update to yesterday’s story about the Crocodile Dundee sequel. According to the website Mashable we have more information.

Titled Dundee: The Son of a Legend Returns Home it would have been interesting, and according to a report by the Brisbane Times, the whole thing could just be one big marketing stunt.

Industry sources told the newspaper the trailers are part of a U.S. ad campaign orchestrated by Tourism Australia, set to air during the Super Bowl on Sunday February 4th.

The Times also pointed out the listed director is Steve Rogers, who has worked on commercials for Old Spice, Nike, Dodge and McDonald’s.

And if the film really is set to release in June, as it claims, it certainly kept its whole production very quiet.

Nevertheless, People ran an article on the film’s release featuring an interview with the original Crocodile Dundee, actor Paul Hogan, who said he’d be returning in the so-called sequel.

“Throughout the past few years, I’ve been thinking about how to bring Dundee to a new generation,” Hogan told the magazine. “I’m excited to introduce the new Crocodile Dundee to the world and look forward to sharing more news about those involved very soon.”

When approached by Mashable, Tourism Australia said it had no comment on the reports. Guess we’ll find out on Feb. 4.