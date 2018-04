For many years there has been an urban legend that Walt Disney was cryogenically frozen. The myth says he had his body frozen so that in the future when medicine and science found a cure for his condition that they would defrost him and make him better. Well sad to say that is false. Truth is, he was cremated and buried in a cemetery in Glendale, California. Now read the following in your best Mickey voice, ” Oh boy, Walt isn’t a Popsicle!”