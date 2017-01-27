Valentine’s Date Night

Our lives are busy! Kids, work, and the day-to-stuff can really wreak havoc on your love life!! Sometimes you need a break! Do you and your Valentine need a date night? Text us a pic of you and your sweetie hugging to the studio lines…304-325-2250 or 800-325-2256!!!  You’ll be entered for a Valentine’s Date Night!! It includes a 1 night stay in a cabin or ultimate tree house and dinner for 2 to Buffalo Trail and a dozen roses from Roller Floral in Bluefield!!! We’ll draw a winner February 11th (Sat. 9A hour) on the Kicks Country Morning Show with Doug and Lori! So cuddle up and take a pic with your Valentine!!! Win a Valentine’s Date Night from Your Big Prize Station – Kicks Country!!!

