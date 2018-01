The Virginia Tech Hokies have released their 2018 Football schedule. Be sure to listen to every game this season on your home for the Hokies in the 2 Virginias – Kicks Country!!!

Sept 3: @ Florida State 8 pm (Monday)

Sept 8: William and Mary

Sept 15: East Carolina

Sept 22: @ Old Dominion

Sept 29: @ Duke

Oct 6: Notre Dame

Oct 13: @ North Carolina

Oct 25: Georgia Tech (Thursday)

Nov 3: Boston College

Nov 10: @ Pitt

Nov 17: Miami

Nov 23: @ Virginia

Dec 1: ACC Title Game in Charlotte