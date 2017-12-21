Virginia Tech Is Bowl Bound!!!

The Virginia Tech Hokies are heading south for the Winter! They are playing the Camping World Bowl in Orlando, FL against the Oklahoma State Cowboys from the Big 12 Conference. The game will be Thursday December 28th! We will have exclusive coverage starting at 3:30P and kick-off is scheduled for 5:15P. Get a preview of the game Wednesday December 27th with a 2 hour Bowl Edition of Tech Talk with Jon Laaser the voice of the Hokies from 5P-7P!!! Go Hokies! Hear the game on 106.3 & 107.7 – Kicks Country – Your home for the Hokies in the 2 Virginias!!!