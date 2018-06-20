Wanna Know What Pres. Trump & Rocket Man Talked About?!? By Joey Jarvis | Jun 20, 2018 @ 2:42 PM Have you been wanting to know what our President and North Korea’s “Rocket Man” were talking about at their historic meeting? Well the fine folks at Bad Lip Reading are letting the bird out of the bag! SHARE RELATED CONTENT Today Is The Summer Solstice: 3 Things You Probably Didn’t Know About The Longest Days Of The Year WATCH: Creed 2 Trailer What’s Your Best Fran Drescher Impersonation?!? Happy 155th Birthday West Virginia!!! Chris Pratt Is A Normal and Wise Dude!!! Too Much Salt Can Be Bad For Your Marriage