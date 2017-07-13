Wanna Save Planet Earth – Then Don’t Do This!

According to a new study out of Lund University in Sweden, the best thing you can do to save the planet is don’t have kids!!!

The researchers say it’s because every new person winds up adding 58.6 metric tons of carbon dioxide to the planet every year when you take into account their descendants too.

Quote, “Persuading an American family to have one less child would provide the same level of emissions reductions as persuading 684 teenagers to recycle comprehensively for the rest of their lives.”

The study found there are three other big things you can do to save the planet , although not having kids is bigger.

They are: 1. Getting rid of your car 2. becoming a vegetarian 3. Using energy-saving light bulbs.