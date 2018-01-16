Want To Fall Asleep Faster? Do This!

A new study found the easiest way to fall asleep faster is to make a “to-do list” before bed, of all the stuff you need to accomplish over the next few days.

Psychologists at Baylor University monitored the sleep patterns of about 60 people between the ages of 18 and 30.

Half of them spent five minutes writing to-do lists before they went to bed. The other half made a list of all the things they’d accomplished that day.

And the ones who made to-do lists fell asleep nine minutes faster. Which might not seem like much, but it’s on par with what some prescription sleep medications can do.

It doesn’t have to be a long list. Even a few bullet points can help. But it’s even better if you’re thorough. People who wrote longer, more specific to-do lists fell asleep faster than people who wrote shorter, more general ones.