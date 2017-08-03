Which Would You Want…A Raise or More Vacation Days?!?

According to a new report, 41% of us would rather get more vacation days than a raise. 59% of us would take the money, which seems low. Apparently we value our free time more than I thought.

39% of people said they don’t think they currently get enough vacation days compared to other people they know. But 30% of us still feel guilty when we take time off.

42% have thought about skipping a vacation because it would mess with the company’s workflow. And just under a quarter of bosses admit they expect people to do at least some work while they’re on vacation.

Which would you rather have….A raise or more vacation days? Let us know down below.