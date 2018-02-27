You Waste 26 Hours a Year Parking Your Car
By Doug Dillon
|
Feb 27, 2018 @ 11:36 AM

All that time you spend driving around a parking lot trying to find the PERFECT spot for your car really adds up.

According to a new study, the average person wastes 26 hours and 21 minutes per year trying to find parking spots.  That’s roughly four or five minutes a day.

The survey also found that 20% of people have gotten into an accident in a parking lot . . . and 5% have gotten so frustrated that they couldn’t find a spot that they turned around and drove home.

Oh, and the runaway pick for the worst person to have in the car when you’re in a stressful parking situation?  Your significant other.

RELATED CONTENT

The World’s Fanciest and Most Expensive Meatball Things That Will Destroy Your Chances in a Job Interview Great Deals on 2017’s at Pantili Hyundai Five Things You Should Never Put on a Credit Card A New Proposal Trend A Guy Claims He Time Traveled Here From 2030
Comments