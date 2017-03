Brad Paisley paid tribute to the legendary Chuck Berry at a show over the weekend. He performed the classic “Johnny B. Goode” in front of a giant image of Chuck, who of course died Saturday. #RIPChuckBerry

Johnny be good Brad Paisley style #runawaycountry2017 #countrygirl #lovemylife❤️ #ilovemusic #countrymusic #bradpaisley #johnnybegood #chuckberry A post shared by Sandy Kay (@sandy__beachez) on Mar 19, 2017 at 8:14am PDT