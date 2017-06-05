WATCH: Brad Paisley Surprise The Class Of 2017 At A High School Graduation

Brad Paisley came out with his guitar and gave a speech I’m sure these students will never forget. Pretty cool.
Barrington High School Graduation
Class of 2017: My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and don’t take yourself too seriously. Go change the world, y'all!
We're with the Barrington High School Graduates, celebrating the last time being in High School!
