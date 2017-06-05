WATCH: Brad Paisley Surprise The Class Of 2017 At A High School Graduation
By Brock Mathews
|
Jun 5, 2017 @ 2:23 PM

Brad Paisley came out with his guitar and gave a speech I’m sure these students will never forget.  Pretty cool.

Barrington High School Graduation

Class of 2017: My advice to you, as you go through life, is to enjoy the moments. Make memories, enjoy them and don’t take yourself too seriously. Go change the world, y'all!

Posted by Brad Paisley on Sunday, June 4, 2017

Last Time For Everything

We're with the Barrington High School Graduates, celebrating the last time being in High School!

Posted by Brad Paisley on Friday, June 2, 2017

 

Related Content

WATCH: Brad Paisley Pay Tribute To Chuck Berry Wit...
Brad Paisley Did a Surprise Show at an Elementary ...
Check Out Brad Paisley’s “Selfie”...
Brad Paisley’s New Album “Love And War...
Comments