Saudi Arabia is holding its annual beauty pageant for camels right now. It turns out it’s a huge deal with 300,000 attendees and $57 MILLION in prize money at stake.

But this year, a dozen camels were disqualified . . . for using Botox.

One camel breeder says, quote, “They use Botox for the lips, the nose, the upper lips, the lower lips, and even the jaw. It makes the head more inflated so . . . it’s like, ‘Oh, look at how big that head is! It has big lips, a big nose!”