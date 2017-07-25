WATCH: Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Sing “Fire Away” Together By Brock Mathews | Jul 25, 2017 @ 1:17 PM Miranda Lambert recently joined Chris Stapleton on stage at his All-American Road Show tour stop in Buffalo, New York for an impromptu duet of “Fire Away”. Be cool for them to record something together! Chris StapletonFire AwayMiranda Lambert Related Content WATCH: Miranda Lambert Tosses Rude Dudes Out of Co... LISTEN: Chris Stapleton & His Wife Morgane Li... Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Honor Waylon On CMT Miranda Lambert Doesn’t Like Tour Pranks LISTEN: New Music From Chris Stapleton “Last... WATCH: Miranda Lambert Brought To Tears After Seei...