WATCH: Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Sing “Fire Away” Together
By Brock Mathews
|
Jul 25, 2017 @ 1:17 PM

Miranda Lambert recently joined Chris Stapleton on stage at his All-American Road Show tour stop in Buffalo, New York for an impromptu duet of “Fire Away”.

Be cool for them to record something together!

