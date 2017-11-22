WATCH: Chris Stapleton Pay Tribute To AC/DC’s Malcolm Young By Brock Mathews | Nov 22, 2017 @ 7:04 PM Chris Stapleton recently paid his respects to Malcolm Young with a country version of “You Shook Me All Night Long”. AC/DCChris StapletonTributeYou Shook Me All Night Long Related Content Chris Stapleton, Eric Church Honor Waylon On CMT LISTEN: New Chris Stapleton Music “Second On... Chris Stapleton Has Rescheduled His Charleston, WV... Chris Stapleton Explains Why You Can’t ̶... LISTEN: New Music From Chris Stapleton “Last... WATCH: Chris Stapleton & Miranda Lambert Sing...