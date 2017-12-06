WATCH: Chris Stapleton Perform “I’ve Had The Time Of My Life” From Dirty Dancing With Chris Pratt
By Brock Mathews
|
Dec 6, 2017 @ 1:41 PM

The best part was when they did the famous “lift” from the movie.. lol

