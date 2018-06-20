WATCH: Creed 2 Trailer

In the 2015 Rocky franchise spinoff, Creed, we met Apollo Creed’s son, Adonis. He went on to seek out the tutelage of the great champ Rocky Balboa and fight professionally. The movie starred Michael B. Jordan and Sylvester Stallone, and made a lot of money and was a critical success. Now we are getting a sequel that will see Adonis continue his boxing career taking on Ivan Drago’s son. Drago was the man that killed Apollo Creed in the ring. What do ya think about the trailer? We’ll have to wait until this fall to see how tough Adonis can be!!!