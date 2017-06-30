WATCH: Garth Brooks & Trisha Yearwood Sang For Two Astronauts Orbiting Earth

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood had the honor of visiting NASA’s Mission Control Center in Houston yesterday. They were the first celebrities to go live on Facebook while speaking to an astronaut in orbit.

It was actually two astronauts, Dr. Peggy Whitson and Jack Fischer, who’s a huge Garth fan.

Garth and Trisha also surprised Fischer by bringing out his wife and daughter to say hello…and then they performed a little bit of “The River”.

Check it out: