WATCH: A Guy Gets A DUI On A What?!?

A guy named Luis Perez from Placentia, California turned 29 on Friday. And late that night he finished off his celebration by . . . riding a white HORSE down one of the freeways in the L.A. area.

It was 1:00 A.M., so it wasn’t like he was dealing with the usual L.A. traffic . . . but there’s no time of day when those freeways are empty. And there’s DEFINITELY no time when they’re safe for horseback riding.

Someone called the cops, and they found Luis on his horse. He was arrested for a DUI.

Fortunately, the horse was okay, and he was turned over to Luis’s mother.