Watch: Here’s What The Shirtless Tongan Is Doing In The Winter Olympics

At the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies this morning in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the shirtless and oiled up Tongan, Pita Taufatoua showed up again. If you don’t recall, Pita competed in the 2016 Brazil games in taekwondo. He didn’t win, but he left a lasting impression on the world. Well, he’s back again, in the Winter Olympics to compete in cross country skiing. The ladies love him, and the men wanna be him. LOL! Very inspiring dude.