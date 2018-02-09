Watch: Here’s What The Shirtless Tongan Is Doing In The Winter Olympics
By Joey Jarvis
|
Feb 9, 2018 @ 9:32 AM

At the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremonies this morning in Pyeongchang, South Korea, the shirtless and oiled up Tongan, Pita Taufatoua showed up again. If you don’t recall, Pita competed in the 2016 Brazil games in taekwondo.  He didn’t win, but he left a lasting impression on the world. Well, he’s back again, in the Winter Olympics to compete in cross country skiing. The ladies love him, and the men wanna be him. LOL! Very inspiring dude.

Related Content

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month
Why Do You Walk So Slow Honey?!?
The 10 Most Re-Watchable Movies of All Time
Women Want Their Men To Smell Like?!?
WATCH:Beer Snobs Say We Are Pouring Our Beer Wrong
An Interview With WWE’s Bobby Roode
Comments