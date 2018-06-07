WATCH: How To Train Your Dragon 3 Trailer!!! By Joey Jarvis | Jun 7, 2018 @ 11:55 AM The 3rd and final film in the “How Train Your Dragon” series just dropped it’s first trailer! The movie won’t hit the big screens until next March 2019. Wow that’s a long time to wait…But, it looks worth it!!! SHARE RELATED CONTENT RIP Anthony Bordain & Kate Spade WATCH: NASCAR Is Dying?!? WATCH: The Halloween Trailer Is Out!!! Listen To Win Bull Riding Tickets!!! Win NHRA Thunder Valley Nationals Tickets!!! Now You Can Put Slime On Your Fries!!!