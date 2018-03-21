WATCH: Jimmy and Blake Have Weird Palms By Joey Jarvis | Mar 21, 2018 @ 8:58 AM The Tonight Show had a great bit last night with BFF’s Jimmy Fallon and Blake Shelton…They went and had their palms read. Have you ever done this? Do you believe in it? Or do you think it’s all a bunch of BS? (LOL Pun intended) RELATED CONTENT FYI: A Burp Isn’t Actually A Burp!! WATCH: Motorcycle Rider Almost Eats It!! Spring Cleaning Tips Happy Birthday Mr. Rogers!! Personal Blog: My Brain Is Sagging! Freaky March Madness = Free Lunch!!!