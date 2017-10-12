WATCH: Keith Urban & Chris Janson Play Around With John Michael Montgomery’s “Sold” By Brock Mathews | Oct 12, 2017 @ 4:56 PM This is pretty AWESOME!! @TheChrisJanson 🎸🎸 #Opry A post shared by Keith Urban (@keithurban) on Oct 10, 2017 at 9:01pm PDT Chris JansonJohn Michael MontgomeryKeith UrbanSold Related Content WATCH: Keith Urban Asks Grand Ole Opry Audience To... WATCH: Keith Urban Intimate Piano Performance Of &... Check Out This Cool Throwback Pic Of Keith Urban Keith Urban Learned How To Perform By Gritting It ... WATCH: Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood’s... WATCH: Keith Urban & Carrie Underwood At The ...