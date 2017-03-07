WATCH: Keith Urban Intimate Piano Performance Of “The Fighter” & “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

We all know Keith Urban is killer guitarist…but check him out below on the piano with an intimate performance of “The Fighter” and “Blue Ain’t Your Color”! Both songs are from Keith’s album “Ripcord”, which was released in May of 2016. It has produced five singles and was nominated for Best Country Album at the 59th Annual Grammy Awards.

Keith Urban leads the 2017 Academy of Country Music Awards with seven nominations including Entertainer of the Year. The ACM’s will air live from Las Vegas, April 2 on CBS.