Talk about perfect timing! The announcers were just talking about the kid hitting one into the trees.. and he did just that!

Meet 13-year-old little leaguer from Georgia named Jayce Blalock.. certainly not your average 13-year-old kid and certainly not your average 13-year-old home run! This one was estimated to be a 375-footer! That’s far enough to clear the fences in most Major League stadiums.

Wow!