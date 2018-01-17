WATCH: Make Cocktails With KFC Gravy!!!

Yummy!!! You know you want to try these great recipes for three different cocktails made with KFC Gravy! For real would you try them? Let us know in the comments below.

1. There’s a bloody mary called the Gravy Mary that uses vodka, an ounce of gravy, tomato juice, Tabasco, and Worcester sauce. You’re also encouraged to garnish it with KFC’s Popcorn Chicken.

2. There’s a drink called the Southern Twist that uses bourbon, two full ounces of gravy, black pepper, and brown sugar.

3. But the most unique one is the Fingerlickin’ Sour, which uses mezcal, over 3 ounces of gravy, cherry liqueur, lemon juice, orange marmalade, and an egg white.