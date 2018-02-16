WATCH: Megyn Kelly Went Off On Gun Reform.. And A Grieving Mother Pleads For President Trump To “Do Something”
By Brock Mathews
|
Feb 16, 2018 @ 1:24 PM

I’m not a political person, one way or the other, but she makes some good points.

And then there’s this video of a grieving mother pleading with President Trump to do something:

The identities of all 17 people who were murdered have been released.  Many are as young as 14.

The 14 students who were killed are:  Alyssa Alhadeff, Martin Duque Anguiano, Nicholas Dworet, Jamie Guttenberg, Luke Hoyer, Cara Loughran, Gina Montalto, Joaquin Oliver, Alaina Petty, Meadow Pollack, Helena Ramsay, Alex Schachter, Carmen Schentrup and Peter Wang.

And the teachers and faculty who were killed are:  Geography teacher Scott Beigel . . . football coach Aaron Feis . . . and athletic director Chris Hixon.

So sad.  My heart breaks.. kids just trying to go to school.  God please help us down here!

MORE HERE

