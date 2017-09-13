WATCH: New IPhone X Unlocks By Recognizing Your Face…Only It Failed During Their Onstage Demo

You’d think that APPLE, of all companies, would be able to do a presentation without technology failing them.. right?? WRONG.

Yesterday Apple held their annual presentation where they unveil the new iPhones. And the hot new one this year is the iPhone X, which has a screen that covers the entire face of the phone, has wireless charging, and starts at $1,000.

But the killer feature of the new iPhone is that it doesn’t unlock with a passcode or with your thumbprint…it uses FACIAL RECOGNITION to unlock for you.

But when Apple’s Senior Vice President of Software Engineering, Craig Federighi, tried to show off that feature onstage yesterday…it didn’t work.

And yet still.. millions of people will still pay $1,000 or more for this phone when it comes out on October 27th. 🙂