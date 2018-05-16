WATCH: Old No. 7 Is Made In A Dry Town By Joey Jarvis | May 16, 2018 @ 11:58 AM Since we were talking about dry towns earlier today…Did you know that Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey is made in a dry town? Yep, Lynchburg, TN is a dry town! Wanna learn how they make it? Watch this awesome video to find out. SHARE RELATED CONTENT Local Business Man In Trouble With The FBI Where Did Toy Story Take Place?!? Some WV Cities Don’t Like Booze All That Much WATCH: Keith Urban Can Play The Piano Too!!! Lady Gets Fired For Her Brownies!!! WATCH: Bohemian Rhapsody Trailer